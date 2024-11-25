Anaysis: 3-player mobile markets exhibit better networks

Ookla, a specilaist in network intelligence and connectivity insights, has analysed how the number of operators in a market affects network quality and consumer prices across the EU and other high-income countries.

According to Speedtest Intelligence, three-player mobile markets in the EU delivered median download speeds 56 per cent faster than their four-player counterparts in Q2-Q3 2024. Seven of the ten fastest European countries were three-player markets.

Other takeaways from the analysis include: