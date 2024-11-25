Anaysis: 3-player mobile markets exhibit better networks
Ookla, a specilaist in network intelligence and connectivity insights, has analysed how the number of operators in a market affects network quality and consumer prices across the EU and other high-income countries.
According to Speedtest Intelligence, three-player mobile markets in the EU delivered median download speeds 56 per cent faster than their four-player counterparts in Q2-Q3 2024. Seven of the ten fastest European countries were three-player markets.
Other takeaways from the analysis include:
- Notable exceptions include Denmark, Sweden and France – four-player markets where network sharing is more prevalent than typical.
- The number of operators in a market is not a strong predictor of 5G Availability. Factors like population density, economic development and spectrum availability play a bigger role.
- According to Speedtest Intelligence data, three-player and four-player markets in the EU demonstrated comparable levels of 4G Availability in Q2-Q3, at 93.59 per cent and 93.65 per cent, respectively.
- Speedtest Intelligence data reveals a positive correlation between download speeds and average revenue per user (ARPU) in four-player markets across the EU, with higher ARPU in markets like Denmark, Sweden and France potentially driving better performance outcomes.