Banijay Rights signs package deal with ABC

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, has signed a scripted and factual package deal with Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The agreement comprises Welsh crime drama The One That Got Away, family saga The Hardacres (pictured), the modern re-imagining of iconic detective series Bergerac, the forthcoming Grantchester season 10 and revealing documentary series Picasso.

The deal was negotiated by Lyle Bettson-Barker, SVP Sales, Australia and New Zealand, Banijay Rights, who said: “From gripping thrillers and period dramas to fascinating documentaries, we’re in no doubt this incredible ensemble of premium Banijay Rights programmes will captivate viewers across Australia. With such a strong and genre diverse line up of scripted offerings, partnerships like this are a testament to our depth and breadth. Once again, we’re proud to secure this deal with our partners at the ABC.”

Head of Programming, Acquisitions & Streaming ABC, Roberta Allan, said: “Our audiences will be pulled into mysteries, grandeur and history with these world class series. We are thrilled that these titles will be joining our incredible slate of content on ABC TV and ABC iview.”

Head of Acquisitions ABC, Dallas Krueger, added: “I’m delighted that ABC audiences will be treated to a stellar line-up of content. This deal underscores the strong collaboration between the ABC and Banijay Rights.”