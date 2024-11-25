Dagnell named ITV’s Director of News

ITV has announced that Editor of ITV Network News, Andrew Dagnell, has been promoted to lead news and current affairs content across the whole of ITV, reporting to Kevin Lygo. He succeeds long-standing Director of News and Current Affairs Michael Jermey, who will leave ITV at the end of the year.

Lygo commented: “I am thrilled that Andrew has accepted the role, he was the stand out candidate – hugely impressive and held in high regard by all those who have worked with him. It is great news for everyone in ITV that we have secured Andrew’s inspiring leadership to take our high quality and I believe, market-leading news and current affairs output, into the future.”

In early 2025, Dagnell will join and take overall responsibility for ITV’s network news, regional news and current affairs output on both ITV1 and all ITV’s digital platforms. He will be responsible for leading the senior News management team, and more than 800 colleagues who work across regional news.

Dagnell said: “It is a huge privilege to be taking up this role. The teams behind News and Current Affairs at ITV are among the best in the world and it is an honour to be trusted to lead them. I can’t wait to work with colleagues across the UK as we maintain and build on ITV’s reputation as a trusted, impartial broadcaster.”

Dagnell leaves ITN after nine years in various roles, most recently as Editor of Network News, where he was responsible for all of ITV’s national news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, as well as ITVX News and the ITV news website. Prior to this he was Head of Newsgathering, responsible for journalists across the UK and in ITV News’ international bureaus, and ITV News was awarded a BAFTA as well as two consecutive RTS Programme of the Year awards during his tenure.

Dagnell started at ITN as News Editor of ITV News London, before moving to be Home and Foreign News Editor at ITV Network News and then Head of ITV News’ specialist journalists. Prior to joining ITV News, he was a local and national newspaper journalist. Later he moved to ITV working as a Senior Producer on breakfast programmes Daybreak and Good Morning Britain.