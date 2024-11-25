Data: Global TV shipments soar 11%

Display Daily, in its quarterly analysis of the TV and panel manufacturing sector, reports that global TV shipments experienced a significant rebound in Q3 2024, growing 11 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 62 million units, marking the second consecutive quarter of YoY growth.

Quoting Counterpoint Research, it suggests this resurgence is attributed to a shortened replacement cycle and growing consumer interest in large-screen models.

“While the recovery was seen globally, Eastern Europe led the charge with a 24 per cent increase in shipments, followed by strong performances in North America and Western Europe. Japan, however, lagged behind other regions,” says the analysis.

“Samsung maintained its position as the global market leader with a 15 per cent market share. However, its dominance has been slightly dented, with a decline in market share compared to the previous quarter. Chinese brands, particularly Hisense and TCL, are rapidly gaining ground. Hisense reclaimed second place, shipping 19 per cent more TVs than in Q3 2023, while TCL settled in third place. LG, ranked fourth, recorded a 7 per cent YoY increase, buoyed by strong performance in Europe, bringing its market share back into the 10 per cent range.”

“The premium TV segment – encompassing OLED, QD LCD, and MiniLED LCD models—surged by 51 per cent YoY, reaching an all-time high. MiniLED LCD TVs, in particular, saw a remarkable 102 per cent YoY growth, surpassing OLED shipments for the first time. Shipments of QD LCD TVs also climbed over 50 per cent, with quarterly shipments exceeding 4 million units. OLED TVs recorded a more modest 13 per cent YoY growth,” said the report.