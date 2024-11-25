DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel hits 1m followers

DAZN has announced that its Women’s Football YouTube channel is now followed by one million fans and has received 2.8 billion impressions since launch. DAZN Women’s Football acts as an effective marketing channel for DAZN’s free on-platform women’s football environment, enabling viewers to discover the game before transitioning to the DAZN platform for unrestricted access to all matches and exclusive.

In the last twelve months, the channel has delivered 65 million views and over 15 million watch hours. DAZN showcases women’s football with a wide range of social and digital content, offering deeper insights into the sport and its players alongside live broadcast on DAZN.



Hannah Brown, Co-CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, commented: “Our DAZN Women’s Football YouTube channel has grown a large and highly engaged women’s football audience in valuable markets around the world with over 40 million watch hours in the last two seasons and 3.2 million unique viewers in October 2024 alone. It is an important asset for us, every week driving awareness and engagement in the exclusive content and experiences for women’s football fans on the DAZN platform and also for our partner brands, leagues, clubs and players. Our team are delighted to receive the gold plaque as recognition of the teamwork involved to get us here and are focussed on the opportunities that lie ahead”.