MultiChoice CEO exiting

MultiChoice CEO, Marc Jury, has announced he will leave the South African pay-TV operator at the end of March 2025.

Jury has been in post for some 18 months and he transferred to the top job from being CEO at MultiChoice-owned SuperSport. He was also responsible for MultiChoice’s Showmax service.

In a letter to staff, he said he is leaving “to pursue opportunities in the business of sport, a field that has always been close to his heart”.

MultiChoice said: “Marc will continue to work closely with us over the next four months to ensure a seamless handover to his successor, Byron du Plessis, who will step into the role of CEO: MCSA on 1 December 2024, which marks the beginning of the handover.”

Du Plessis has been at MultiChoice for 13 years and is currently CFO, and is closely linked to the incoming acquisition process around the Canal+ bid to buy MultiChoice.