RSC Chair to lead Creative Industries Council

Baroness Shriti Vadera has been appointed by the Culture Secretary as the new co-chair of the Creative Industries Council – a key forum that brings together government and the businesses and public bodies of the UK’s creative industries.

Baroness Vadera is the first female and person of colour to chair the Royal Shakespeare Company and was the first woman to chair a British bank. She is currently chair of Prudential plc and co-chair of the World Bank Private Sector Investment Lab.

The incumbent industry co-chair Sir Peter Bazalgette will extend his term until summer 2025, before stepping down, having served in the role since 2021. Baroness Vadera will serve as industry co-chair, alongside the Culture and Business Secretaries. Her appointment is made as a direct ministerial appointment for 18 months (the maximum permitted as a direct appointment), and will be followed by an open competition to be launched in 2026 for a permanent appointment.

Baroness Vadera and Sir Peter will lead a new taskforce set up to inform the government’s strategy to unlock growth in the UK’s highly valued creative industries. A Sector Plan will be published in Spring, as one of the government’s priority growth sectors in its Industrial Strategy, setting out new policies and government interventions working with the sector to deliver a further boost to its significant growth potential.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “British creative industries are world-leading, bringing huge job opportunities and joy to millions. I thank Sir Peter Bazalgette for his passion and dedication leading the Creative Industries Council over the past three years. I know he will continue to be a hugely respected voice for their interests in the future.”

“The Council is an invaluable partnership between government and industry. Baroness Vadera will bring a wealth of experience in business and the arts to the role. Under her leadership, I look forward to a refreshed role of the council, focussed on delivering economic growth, jobs and opportunities for the British people.”

“I will work with Shriti and Sir Peter over the coming months to develop our plans to deliver more jobs and growth in our creative industries, and more opportunities for young people to contribute to our national story.”

Baroness Vadera said: “It is an honour to be asked to chair the Creative Industries Council to support one of the UK’s most globally competitive sectors. I look forward to working closely with the extraordinary creative talent and organisations it represents. I am particularly delighted to be working with the inimitable Baz in this endeavour.”

Sir Peter said: “Now that we have the Creative Industries named as one of government’s priority sectors for growth, I can think of no-one better to drive forward public and private investment in our sector’s huge innovation opportunity than Shriti. I look forward to working closely with her on the policy agenda over the next few months.”

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The UK’s creative industries are world-leading, which is why we’ve championed them as a growth sector in our upcoming Industrial Strategy.”

“Boosting exports and increasing investment is a mission at the heart of this government and Baroness Vadera’s wealth of international and commercial experience will help unleash growth in the sector, supporting jobs and raising living standards across the UK.”

The Creative Industries Sector Plan Taskforce will be co-chaired by Baroness Vadera and Sir Peter, with a specific focus on developing plans for growth of the sector under the government’s Industrial Strategy. It will draw on the membership of the Creative Industries Council, along with additional expert contributors, who will be announced in due course.

The creative industries, worth £125 billion to the economy, make up one of the government’s eight growth-driving sectors in its Industrial Strategy launched at the International Investment Summit in October 2024.

This government values the vital role creative industries play in driving growth across all regions and nations of the UK, through creative clusters and corridors across the country that spread opportunity and prosperity in communities. The Creative Policy and Evidence Centre has identified 55 creative clusters across the UK, including in areas such as Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Belfast and Dundee.

The ambitious and targeted sector plan will enable further growth and innovation in the creative industries, leveraging their global competitive advantages by unlocking private investment, boosting exports, and developing its highly creative and skilled workforce. The government will drive innovation through new and emerging technologies, and ensure that great creative ideas and businesses can access the finance they need to grow.

It will be designed in partnership with business, devolved governments, regions, experts, and other stakeholders, hence the crucial role that the Taskforce and wider Creative Industries Council will play in its development.

The Culture Secretary and Minister Chris Bryant will host a meeting of industry stakeholders at the Creative Industries Growth Summit in Newcastle on December 5th, where they will seek input on the development of the sector plan.