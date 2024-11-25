Study: $3.2tn fibre boost for US economy

US pure-play fibre provider Frontier, in partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), has published a new study that finds deploying fibre in the US could generate an estimated $3.24 trillion (€3.11trn) in economic impact by increasing housing values, lifting average household income and creating jobs.

According to Frontier, the US currently lags behind most developed countries in fibre deployment, with approximately 62 million broadband serviceable locations— including 56 million households — lacking fibre access. As the largest pure-play fibre Internet provider in the country, Frontier wants to raise awareness of the economic benefits of expanding fibre access and highlight how directing existing public funding towards fibre deployment can maximise these benefits.

This study is said to be the first to quantify the significant incremental economic benefits of fibre deployment, even in the presence of other high-speed broadband technologies such as cable. According to this fresh research, fibre deployment in the US could fuel $3.24 trillion in economic growth as follows :

• Deploying fibre to the 56 million US households unserved by fibre can generate $1.64 trillion in net present value (NPV) in increased housing values.

• Fibre deployment can increase household income by $1.6 trillion in NPV, primarily in non-urban areas.

• Fibre deployment has the potential to create at least 380,000 new jobs in the US economy.

“We are building the critical digital infrastructure this country needs to succeed in the digital economy,” stated Nick Jeffery, CEO of Frontier. “Fibre is the best technology for connecting homes and businesses – it’s fast, reliable and capable of meeting our customers’ needs today and into the future. This study provides us with data that shows the incredible impact that our fibre technology can have on individuals, communities and the US economy, giving us even more reason to believe in our purpose of Building Gigabit America.”

“This study makes it clear: when it comes to closing the digital divide for the long term, government programmes need to prioritise funding for fibre over any other high-speed connections,” added Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association CEO. “Investing in fibre is key to unlocking substantial economic and social benefits. With over $100 billion being committed to broadband expansion through initiatives like ARPA and BEAD, focusing on fibre deployment will really drive economic growth, enhance community well-being and set us up for long-term success.”