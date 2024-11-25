Telenor Sweden CEO stepping down

At the end of the year, Bjørn Ivar Moen has announce he will leave the position as CEO of Telenor Sweden. Recruitment of a new CEO will be announced shortly.



“It has been three intense, fun, and of course also sometimes challenging years. We have pushed forward and accomplished great things together. It is with mixed feelings that I have decided to leave good colleagues and a great place to work. However, I am also looking forward to return home to family and friends in Norway as well as exploring the world outside of Telenor,” commented Ivar Moen.

Ivar Moen has a career of more than 20 years in Telenor and has among other roles been CEO of Telenor Broadcast, acting CEO of Telenor Norway and CMO of Mobile and Business in Telenor Norway. He has also served as CEO of Allente upon the merger of Viasat and Canal Digital. In the autumn of 2021, he was tasked with leading Telenor Sweden’s transformation journey back to growth.

“During the three years that Bjørn Ivar Moen has been CEO of Telenor Sweden, he has led a true transformation resulting in increased growth and significantly lifting performance in Telenor Sweden. Bjørn Ivar is a highly valued colleague with the ability to create enthusiasm and drive change together with our employees and he will be missed,” added Jon Omund Revhaug, acting EVP and Head of Nordics in Telenor Group.