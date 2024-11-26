BIMM receives AI grant

BIMM Music Institute (part of BIMM University), a creative arts educator with campuses across the UK, Ireland, and Germany. It is spearheading an initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into music education.

Backed by almost £1 million (€1.2m) in funding from Innovate UK’s Bridge AI Grant, BIMM is partnering with six global AI innovators to ethically embed AI into the creative arts learning experience.

This expansion builds on BIMM’s acclaimed AI_Labs programme, which gives students access to AI tools and prepares them for a rapidly evolving music industry.

BIMM University Vice-Chancellor, David Jones-Owen, commented: “This investment and our new partnerships place BIMM at the forefront of creative arts education. By embedding pioneering AI technologies into our curriculum, we are equipping our students with the expertise to lead in a music industry where creativity and technology increasingly intersect.”

BIMM’s new AI partnerships include collaborations with leading Music AI innovators, including:

Voice-Swap – Specialists in AI-powered voice transformation.

– Specialists in AI-powered voice transformation. Musiio by Soundcloud – Experts in music analysis using AI.

– Experts in music analysis using AI. RoEx – Innovators in advanced audio mixing.

– Innovators in advanced audio mixing. SoundLabs – Developers of voice transformation and translation technologies.

– Developers of voice transformation and translation technologies. Pixelynx – Building global music ecosystem combining AI, gaming and web3.

BIMM also works with DAACI, creators of an ethical AI music ecosystem, and Lewis Silkin, a law firm. Together, they are addressing crucial challenges such as copyright, licensing and ensuring fair compensation for creators

The global AI-generated music market is projected to reach $3 billion in value by 2028, reflecting the growing adoption of AI tools across production, curation, and talent discovery. AI tools are already proven to help reduce music production and mastering times but can also raise complex ethical questions around music authorship and ownership.

Warren Barkley, AI expert and BIMM Visiting Professor, said: “AI is transforming the music industry at an unprecedented pace. Through these partnerships, BIMM is ensuring its students are not only learning about the latest technologies but are also shaping how they are ethically implemented in music creation.”