Bending Spoons acquires Brightcove

Brightcove, the streaming technology company, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons, a provider of digital technology products, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $233 million (€222m).

Under the terms of the agreement, Brightcove shareholders will receive $4.45 per share in cash for each share of Brightcove common stock that they own. The per share purchase price represents a 90 per cent premium over Brightcove’s 60-day volume weighted average share price as of the close on November 22nd.

“We are pleased to have entered into this definitive agreement with Bending Spoons, which represents the culmination of a comprehensive strategic review process led by our Board of Directors and with the support of our management team and advisors,” said Diane Hessan, Chairman of Brightcove’s Board of Directors. “As the Board considered the long-term path for Brightcove, we unanimously determined that this transaction represents the best opportunity to maximize the value of the business and deliver compelling, certain, and immediate cash value to our stockholders.”

Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, commented: “Brightcove is a storied and successful enterprise SaaS leader with 20 years of history, 12 of them as a public company. We have been a pioneer and innovator in the streaming market, from the early days of video player technologies to the leading video-powered engagement platform we are today. Today’s announcement will enable Brightcove to leverage the technology and market expertise of Bending Spoons and best position Brightcove to continue to thrive in the streaming and engagement technology market.”

Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Brightcove into the Bending Spoons portfolio. Brightcove is a trusted and respected name in the streaming technology space, and we look forward to serving its large global customer base. When Bending Spoons acquires a business, we do so with the intention of owning and operating it indefinitely. With this in mind, we’re excited about building on the strong work of the current team, and ensuring Brightcove thrives for many years to come.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including approval by Brightcove’s stockholders, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Brightcove will become a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.