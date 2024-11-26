Channel 4 sets multiple streaming records in October
November 26, 2024
Married At First Sight UK was the most streamed title across all streaming platforms – putting Channel 4 ahead of Netflix, Prime Video, BBC and ITV with 1.7 billion minutes viewed. The Great British Bake Off was the sixth most-viewed show in October, with 782 million minutes viewed. Growth in October was further fuelled by Gogglebox (213 million viewer minutes), Taskmaster (189 million viewer minutes) and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (150 million viewer minutes).
The proportion of overall viewing via Channel 4 streaming across all groups also grew, by 12 per cent year on year in October. Year on year, Channel 4 streaming’s viewer minutes are up 19% from January to October.
By genre, entertainment programming accounted for more than half of all streaming viewing minutes – such as MAFS UK and Young Sheldon – while drama accounted for 19 per cent – including Hollyoaks and The Great – while documentaries such as 24 Hours in Police Custody contributed to 13 per cent of all streaming.