Channel 4 sets multiple streaming records in October

Channel 4 has revealed that it set multiple new streaming records in October 2024. Across the month, seven billion viewing minutes were consumed on Channel 4 streaming – a new monthly record –while October 30th was its biggest day since April with 270 million viewing minutes watched.

Married At First Sight UK was the most streamed title across all streaming platforms – putting Channel 4 ahead of Netflix, Prime Video, BBC and ITV with 1.7 billion minutes viewed. The Great British Bake Off was the sixth most-viewed show in October, with 782 million minutes viewed. Growth in October was further fuelled by Gogglebox (213 million viewer minutes), Taskmaster (189 million viewer minutes) and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (150 million viewer minutes).

The proportion of overall viewing via Channel 4 streaming across all groups also grew, by 12 per cent year on year in October. Year on year, Channel 4 streaming’s viewer minutes are up 19% from January to October.

By genre, entertainment programming accounted for more than half of all streaming viewing minutes – such as MAFS UK and Young Sheldon – while drama accounted for 19 per cent – including Hollyoaks and The Great – while documentaries such as 24 Hours in Police Custody contributed to 13 per cent of all streaming.