Italy: wedotv FAST channels on Agile TV

Ad-supported free streaming entertainment network, wedotv, has partnered with Agile Content to launch wedotv movies and wedotv BIG stories on the newly launched Agile TV in Italy.

Agile Content, a Spanish technology company, provides digital television services with a range of entertainment options, including live TV channels, on-demand content, and streaming services. Agile Content launched Agile TV earlier this year in partnership with Grupo Tessellis, a joint venture of national telco Linkem-Tiscali and regional telco Convergenze in Italy.

“wedotv entered the Italian TV market last year with the launch of localised versions of our FAST channels and direct-to-consumer AVoD platform on Samsung TV Plus. We are pleased to expand our footprint in the market on Agile TV to reach a whole new audience there,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “I was immediately impressed with Agile TV’s array of advanced features and we are delighted to be a part of their programming lineup.”

wedotv movies, which is a female-skewing movie service, and wedotv BIG stories, which focuses on outdoor survival, reality, and cooking shows, are available as FAST channels on Agile TV now in Italian and fully customised for the local audience.

“We are part of Tessellis’s aggressive broadband expansion so we are focused on building a first-rate line up of entertainment content for our rapidly growing customer base,” added Koldo Unanue, CEO of Agile Content. “wedotv’s FAST channels, featuring top movies and high-quality non-fiction programming, are precisely the kind of quality services we want to populate this service with to distinguish it in the market.”