Research: Gaming leads family prime time entertainment

Research from Livewire, the gaming marketing specialist, has revealed a profound shift in family entertainment. Saturday night has long been considered prime time for families to come together and enjoy each other’s company. Twenty years ago, this meant gathering around the big screen to watch TV shows or movies. But in 2024, gaming has taken centre stage as the new way families connect.

The research, based on a comprehensive study of 2,100 parents across the US, UK, and Australia, documents this transformation in family entertainment. The study reveals that 74 per cent of families now play video games together regularly, with gaming prime-time occurring between 5pm and 10pm, especially on Saturdays. This isn’t just a change in entertainment choices; it represents a fundamental shift in family priorities, where interactive play is preferred over passive viewing.

“As a modern-day father of younger kids, I know from experience the landscape has evolved,” commented Tom Simpson, CEO of Livewire. “There has been a clear shift in family priorities, where playing games together is favored over traditional forms of entertainment like watching television. Globally, the new Saturday night prime-time is Saturday night game-time.”

Further implications of this research highlight a critical insight for brands – in a world of constant digital distractions, gaming represents a rare moment of undivided family attention. While traditional TV viewing often competes with second screens, 83 per cent of parents reported no second screen distractions during family gaming session. This focused engagement extends to brand presence, with 96 per cent of parents welcoming in-game branding that aligns with parental values and enhances the gaming experience, signaling a new era in family engagement. The traditional Saturday night prime-time TV ad buy is evolving into gaming-based activations on platforms like Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft, where families are actively creating memories together.

Key findings from the research include:

74 per cent of families play video games together regularly, with peak gaming times between 5pm and 10pm

83 per cent of parents reported no second-screen distractions during gaming sessions, versus high distraction rates during family viewing of traditional TV (source: PewResearch 2024)

96 per cent of parents welcome brand integrations that align with parental values and enhance the gaming experience

70 per cent of parents report gaming has become a positive influence on their children’s social and cognitive skill development

Prime gaming platforms for family engagement include Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft

Gaming has reduced traditional TV viewing time by 40 per cent among co-playing families

Beyond entertainment, gaming has emerged as a powerful platform for child development. Seventy per cent of respondents noted that gaming has become a positive influence on their children’s development, fostering essential skills from strategic thinking to emotional resilience. This combination of entertainment and education has transformed gaming into more than just a pastime—it’s becoming a new family tradition that bridges generations.