Sacred Scottish island enters the digital age

Engineers are starting work to give the historic island of Iona – the cradle of Christianity in Scotland – an ultrafast broadband tech boost.

A mile off the much bigger Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides, Iona has been in history books since St Columba established a monastery there in the sixth century.

It’s now on course for a 21st Century future, with full fibre broadband being made available to every home and business on the island.

The technology – offering some of the fastest, most reliable broadband in Europe – will transform connectivity for the 170 residents, seasonal workers who swell the population in the summer and more than 100,000 pilgrims and tourists who visit each year.

Digital infrastructure provider Openreach is building the new network on behalf of the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% programme, using engineering innovations to transmit fibre signals over long distances.

Planners have been working with the National Trust for Scotland, which cares for the island; Historic Environment Scotland; and other specialists on critical archaeological and environmental assessments ahead of the build. As well as its ancient heritage, the island is a breeding ground for the rare and elusive corncrake.

The fibre cables will follow existing 19th and 20th-century roads leading north from the main village of Baile Mòr and through the Iona Conservation Area to provide telecoms links to farms in the northern, southern and western extents of the island.

The build will pass close to three historic monuments – Iona Nunnery, Maclean’s Cross and the iconic Iona Abbey – and through areas where there’s high potential for survival of archaeological remains from the Prehistoric, early Medieval and Medieval periods.

“Iona is a pretty special place in terms of the history of Scotland,” noted Harrie Burney, property manager for the National Trust for Scotland. “A lot of people know Iona for the Abbey and St Columba but it also has a history that goes a lot further back. It’s also vital that we protect the nature on the island, with the works scheduled to manage this carefully.”

“Our aim is to care for, protect, and share this special place for the benefit of everyone. We’re working with the engineers to put archaeological monitoring in place and make sure we’re not going to cause any disturbance, but there’s also an opportunity to uncover new finds along the way.”

“Connectivity on Iona is a real issue and something that’s very important to the population here. There’s been a real buzz around the connectivity improving, so this project will make a huge difference.”

“High quality digital infrastructure is crucial to everyday life, and economic growth – particularly for Scotland’s rural and island communities – which is why we are rapidly accelerating access to full fibre broadband for those who need it most,” added Scottish Government Business Minister, Richard Lochhead.

“More than 40 islands will benefit from the R100 contracts and it’s great to see activity get under way on Iona where there will be 100 per cent coverage. I’d encourage everyone to take up the service when build is complete.”

Fraser Rowberry, Openreach Chief Engineer for Scotland, said: “As anyone who’s been to Iona knows, it’s a truly special and spiritual place. Its historic and environmental importance make it an ultra-sensitive build location.”

“Our top considerations have been protecting precious archaeological sites like the Street of the Dead and the grounds of the Abbey, avoiding the corncrake breeding season; and making sure we don’t disrupt the tourist trade, which is vital for the local economy.”

“Iona residents couldn’t have given us a warmer welcome. Young islanders who risk missing some mainland schooling each winter, seasonal workers and businesses are all overjoyed at the prospect of better broadband.”

Openreach engineers are also building an R100 fibre network on neighbouring Mull, which brings very different challenges. While Iona is just 1.5 miles wide by 3 miles long, Mull is the fourth-largest island in Scotland. It has just 3,000 homes and business premises scattered across 338 square miles. Work is also due to start on Tiree in the next few weeks.

Deer outnumber Mull’s human population by roughly two-to-one, with engineers working closely with NatureScot and the RSPB in order to build safely near otter habitats and golden eagle and sea eagle nesting sites.

The fibre path for Mull and Iona travels 90km from Tobermory on Mull through a fibre optic repeater in Pennyghael and on to new signal-boosting equipment in a specially-adapted street cabinet in Fionnphort, then over the sea to Iona.

Iona was one of the most significant Christian sites in Scottish history. St Columba, a key figure in early Scottish Christianity, was granted the island to establish a monastery in AD 563. Iona became an important centre for religion, learning and literacy, with monks producing post-Roman chronicles which are among the oldest in Europe.