The Smurfs returning to S4C

International children’s television favourite, The Smurfs, are set to return to S4C – under their Welsh name, Y Smyrffs – for the first time in 40 years.

The Welsh-language channel has acquired a licence to broadcast the animated series from owner Peyo Company. It will be dubbed in Welsh by production company Cwmni Da and shown on S4C from spring 2025.

Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters The Smurfs have entertained kids and families for generations the world over.

The Smurfs animated series (2021) is currently airing worldwide on Nickelodeon, on local free-to-air channels and is also available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a July 2025 worldwide theatrical release.