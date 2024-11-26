WBD Nordics appoints Sperling in GVP role

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Nordics has appointed Allan Sperling as the new Group Vice President, Programming, Networks & Streaming for the Nordic region, effective December 2nd. Sperling will be based out of Stockholm, overseeing strategic programme planning and operations for the company’s channel portfolios across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

With over two decades of extensive experience in the broadcast media industry, Sperling brings a wealth of knowledge. Before joining WBD, he held pivotal positions at MultiChoice Group and Showmax in South Africa, as well as Viacom International in London and Amsterdam.

In his new role, Sperling will be instrumental in shaping the vision and strategic direction for WBD’s Nordic channels and platforms. His responsibilities will include leading the development of local Nordic productions for Max, the company’s streaming service, aiming to enhance and tailor the content offering specifically for the Nordic audiences.

Christina Sulebakk, EVP, Managing Director of WBD Nordics, commented: “We are thrilled to have Allan joining our team at Warner Bros Discovery. His profound expertise and international leadership experience will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive growth and innovation across our Nordic operations. Allan’s strategic vision for our channels, coupled with his plans to spearhead local production efforts for Max, will undoubtedly lead our business to new heights in this dynamic media landscape.”

Sperling added: “I am excited to join Warner Bros Discovery and contribute to its prestigious legacy by delivering exceptional content and innovative programming that resonates with our Nordic audiences. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams across the region and building on the company’s success while enhancing our local production capabilities to better serve our viewers.”