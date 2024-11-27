Hungary: SkyShowtime partners with Magyar Telekom

SkyShowtime is continuing to expand its entertainment offering with its first partnership in Hungary, partnering with Magyar Telekom, one of the country’s leading telcos.

SkyShowtime will be available and bundled with a Magyar Telekom TV subscription for the first time as part of their Telekom TV L and IPTV L packages, with two new linear channels, SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2, also available for Telekom customers. SkyShowtime is also available through Magyar Telekom in Hungary, effective immediately, with registration available through the Telekom website.

Telekom customers will now be able to link SkyShowtime with their TV subscription. The SkyShowtime app will also be available to download onto various devices including Telekom TV Smartbox.

With SkyShowtime, Magyar Telekom customers will now be able to watch global blockbuster series Yellowstone – including the latest episodes from Season 5, alongside the full library of previous seasons – and its spinoffs 1883 and 1923. Other exclusive titles include Abigail, Halo, IF, Kung Fu Panda 4, Migration, Landman, Lioness, Star Trek: Discovery, The Day of the Jackal (coming soon), The Darkness, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Fall Guy, The Informant, Tulsa King, Yellowjackets and more.

SkyShowtime Chief Business Officer, Hristina Georgieva, commented: We’re thrilled to announce our first partnership in Hungary with Magyar Telekom, a leader in telecommunications and a trusted brand for Hungarian consumers. Through this partnership, we’re able to deliver our incredible entertainment to Magyar Telekom customers in new and accessible ways – via linear channels, streaming bundles, and flexible add-on options.”

Gabor Harsanyi, SVP Distribution & Partnerships & Regional General Manager for CEE at SkyShowtime, said: We look forward to redefining the entertainment experience in Hungary and are excited for customers to enjoy the fantastic line-up that SkyShowtime has to offer including brand new local originals, exclusive talked-about series and headline Hollywood blockbusters.

Magyar Telekom TV & Entertainment Director, Annamária Rajki, added: I am delighted to announce that within the framework of our strategic partnership, we have brought one of the world’s most popular streaming services to our customers. At the same time, we are the first in Hungary to debut two new linear channels, Skyshowtime1 and Skyshowtime2. At Telekom, we have set ourselves the goal of providing the linear and streaming services that are necessary for meaningful and high-quality relaxation, within a single ecosystem, taking into account the changing needs of our customers.To achieve this goal, I believe it is crucial to continuously develop our service portfolio. Therefore, popular series available on SkyShowtime, such as Yellowstone, Tulsa King, or even the iconic Star Trek: Discovery, will further enrich our content offering.