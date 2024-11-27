Research: European SVoD sub growth slows in 2024

A study from consulting firm Oliver Wyman reveals that growth in European video streaming subscriptions is slowing in 2024.

While 70 per cent of consumers across the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy subscribe to at least one streaming service (averaging 1.5 subscriptions per person), 8 per cent plan to cancel, primarily due to a lack of compelling content. Meanwhile, 2 per cent intend to add new services in 2025.

While Spain, the UK, and Italy boast high video streaming subscription rates (73 per cent), France and Germany lag behind (65 per cent and 67 per cent respectively), with a third of their populations not subscribed, suggesting considerable room for market expansion. Spain shows the greatest potential for future growth, with 33 per cent of its consumers planning to add more streaming services.

Heavy users of streaming services (those with three or more subscriptions) represent a key demographic, particularly in Spain and the UK, where they are most likely to subscribe to even more platforms.

Young adults lead the video service market with around 90 per cent being subscribed to at least one service provider in all countries.

Direct channels are by far the most used for video subscriptions across all countries (by two-thirds), followed by telco (one-fifth), while other channels are less penetrated.

Movies are the most watched video content, followed by series and sport, across all countries. Music streaming is the second most popular subscription type, after video, often bundled with video services, and surpasses gaming subscriptions.

The Global Consumer Survey 2024: Media and Entertainment study surveyed more than 7,000 consumers in Spain, France, Italy, Germany and the UK.