Study: Telco sector at forefront of innovation

November 27, 2024

The Vodafone and Three merger highlights UK telecom innovation, with major investments planned to boost network quality and deliver advanced technology for customers.

In light of this, Sopro, the  B2B prospecting service, has analysed government data to reveal the telecoms industry is one of the most innovative in the UK.

The industries engaging in innovation the most:

Rank

Industry

Companies Engaging in Innovation*

1

Scientific research and development

69.0%

2

Manufacture of computer, electrical and optical equipments

61.9%

3

Manufacture of transport equipments

60.5%

4

Publishing, computer programming & information service activities/ICT

59.6%

5

Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy

55.4%

6

Manufacture of food, clothing, wood, paper and printing

54.5%

7

Telecommunications

52.2%

8

Manufacture of fuels, chemicals, plastic metals & minerals

50.8%

9

Advertising and market research

49.2%

10

Technical testing and analysis

43.7%

The telecommunications industry is a saturated global market where companies must constantly innovate new products and services to remain competitive. As a result, more than half (52.2 per cent) of telecommunications companies in the UK engage in innovation.

The widespread demand for data also fuels innovation in this industry, as businesses constantly have to come up with ways to improve network capacity and speed.

The study also revealed: 

  • Computer software stands out as the leading area of innovation, with 17.7 per cent of businesses directing their investments toward it.

  • Businesses in the South East lead in innovation, with 40.2 per cent actively investing in it.

  • Over two-fifths of businesses say improving goods and services is the main motivation behind innovating.

