Astrid: Murder in Paris tops Walter Presents in 2024

Walter Presents, the on-demand service offering foreign-language dramas from around the world, has revealed its top ten titles for 2024 based on a combination of C4 linear and streaming data.

One of France’s slate of crime dramas has taken the crown this year, with Astrid: Murder in Paris topping the charts as the most watched new show.

Second and third spots in the top shows of 2024 went to the Nordic territories with Arctic Circle and Top Dog. Arctic Circle is a Finnish crime drama, which features detective Nina Kautsalo taking on dangerous cases that straddle the border between Russia and Finland whilst at the same time trying to sustain a family life. Top Dog is a Swedish crime drama created by the producers of The Bridge. The series features an unlikely duo, ambitious attorney Emily and paroled convict Teddy who are drawn together.

Walter Presents on Channel 4 serves as a gateway to international drama. Since its 2016 launch, the platform has showcased hand-picked, award-winning foreign-language shows curated by Italian TV producer Walter Iuzzolino. His criteria for selection include mainstream success in their home countries, exceptional writing, acting and direction, and critical acclaim.

Iuzzolino commented: “I have no favourite child, but I am delighted that Astrid: Murder in Paris has topped the chart as it represents the absolute pinnacle of foreign language drama. With Walter Presents, my name is above the door, so I am constantly looking to innovate in the genre and never become repetitive for our loyal and brilliant viewers. Walter Presents is like opening a club. The more people love it, the more people will talk about the joys of international drama.”