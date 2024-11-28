Movistar raises fees again

For the third time in 12 months, Movistar has announced it will increase its subscription fees (from January 13th 2025) by an average of €3 a month.

The Spanish pay-TV platform has justified the new increase in its tariffs on the grounds that the company is investing extensively in networks and new technology to improve connectivity, and on the high cost of TV content and the rise in the cost of content providers.

The new prices will be: