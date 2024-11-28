Movistar raises fees again
November 28, 2024
From David Del Valle in Madrid
For the third time in 12 months, Movistar has announced it will increase its subscription fees (from January 13th 2025) by an average of €3 a month.
The Spanish pay-TV platform has justified the new increase in its tariffs on the grounds that the company is investing extensively in networks and new technology to improve connectivity, and on the high cost of TV content and the rise in the cost of content providers.
The new prices will be:
- Movistar Sólo Fibra 300 Mbps: from €31.90 to €34 a month (€2.10 more a month)
- miMovistar Base: from €52.90 to €53 a month (0.10 cents more).
- miMovistar Max: from €59.90 to €63 a month €3.10 more).
- miMovistar Ilimitado: from €76.90 to €80 a month (€3.10 more).
- Línea adicional Ilimitada Base: from 7.90 to €8 a month (0.10 cents more).
- Movistar Plus+ with STB: from €12 to €13 a month (€1 more).
- Paquete Netflix Estándar: from €12 to €13.99 a month (€1.99 more).
- Paquete Netflix Premium: from €17 to €19.99 a month (€2.99 more).
- Paquete Ficción Total: from €14 to €17.01 a month (€3.01 more).
- Paquete Fútbol Total: from €45 to €49 a month (€4 more).