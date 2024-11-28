Report: UK space sector expanding faster than economy

The UK space sector is enjoying impressive progress and is said to be expanding faster than the UK economy.

A report from Heligan Group forecasts that M&A activity will continue to grow in 2025 due to increasing government funding, the falling cost of launches, and the adoption of new technologies, such as satellite-based quantum key distribution technology.

Birmingham, UK-based investment bank Heligan said that the past decade has seen M&A activity grow from just five deals in 2013 to 27 last year.

“The UK space sector is expanding faster than the overall UK economy, contributing over £17.5 billion (€21bn) annually, employing more than 45,000 people, and supporting £360 billion in economic activity through satellite infrastructure. M&A activity across the sector has rocketed over the past decade from only five transactions in 2013 to twenty-seven in 2023,” said Heligan.

According to Heligan, M&A activity will continue to grow in 2025 due to increasing government funding, the falling cost of launches, and the adoption of new technologies, such as satellite-based quantum key distribution technology.

Simon Heath, Partner at Heligan Group, commented: “Advances in technology such as reusable rockets, orbital refuelling, and in-space manufacturing via 3D printing are driving the wave of innovation in the space sector. A prominent development for the UK is the growth of small satellite technologies, which are revolutionising the space industry by providing cost-effective and accessible satellite services.”

Heath continued: “Most UK space SMEs operate outside traditional aerospace hubs, decentralising the industry and fostering innovation across the country; this broader talent base is crucial for the long-term competitiveness of the UK space industry. With this, SMEs face growing challenges, including a reliance on large upfront investments, investors remaining cautious due to long timelines, and government funds becoming increasingly competitive. Access to growth finance and investment in the UK space sector has seen improvement in recent years but remains a mixed landscape. Nevertheless, trends indicate increasing interest from venture capitalists and corporate investors. Corporate venture arms of major aerospace and defence organisations such as Airbus and BAE Systems are actively investing in innovative space technologies. The UK government has also remained a key player, offering funds and grants through The UK Space Agency and Innovate UK.”

Heath added: “Over the next 24 months, we will see a variety of themes driving activity in the UK space sector. Space infrastructure investment will be a primary concern as strengthening the UK’s space resilience is a national security priority. There will also be consolidation, with the market being highly fragmented and full of young, IP-rich and fast-growing businesses. Lastly, technological advancements such as innovations in small satellite systems and reusable launch vehicles are lowering entry barriers, reducing investment risks, and creating new opportunities for space startups. It is exciting to see the UK position itself to become a leading force in the global space economy. Although it currently lags behind other nations in space launch capacity, this will change with multiple launches planned from UK soil in 2025, with UK SMEs playing a bigger role than ever. Rapid technological advancements and escalating geopolitical tensions have intensified reliance on private sector innovation, with sovereignty playing an important role in supply change.”

“While the space sector is growing, it is a typically cash-hungry industry with profitability for many of the UK’s brightest companies still several years away. However, the space sector is one area where the UK government is highly supportive, and this is mirrored in the private sector, with several VC investors solely focusing on frontier technologies. 2025 will be an interesting year for the UK space sector as interest from venture capitalists and corporate investors continues to grow,” concluded Heath.