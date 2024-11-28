Zattoo appoints Fournier as VP Strategy & Projects

Zattoo, a streaming TV provider in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, has appointed Paul Fournier as Vice President of Strategy & Projects starting December 1st.

In his new position, Fournier will focus on the future development and implementation of Zattoo’s strategic goals and the management of various projects. His tasks include the identification of market opportunities and the development and implementation of strategic initiatives – all in close cooperation with the management team. He will additionally take over the management of Zattoo’s IT team, which includes the IT infrastructure and administration divisions.

As part of the management team, Fournier will be reporting directly to the CEO, Roger Elsener.

Fournier brings 15 years of experience in strategic consulting and project management in telecommunications and media companies with him. Up until his start at Zattoo, he was Head of Digital & Business Development at CH Media, responsible for the digital products of the Swiss media company. Up until 2019, he worked for several years as VP Strategy at RTL Group, where he led strategic initiatives to realign the core business and drove the expansion of digital activities in Europe and the US.

Fournier commented: “I am delighted from now on to be supporting Zattoo with its future strategic orientation. As a pioneer in TV streaming, Zattoo has become one of the most important players in the market. I am convinced that with the right strategy and committed teamwork, we can master the central challenges in the streaming market so as to continue in future to position Zattoo as a leader in innovation, and to secure sustainable growth.”

Elsener added: “We are lucky to have been able to win Paul over to join Zattoo. I have known Paul for many years and have been able to work closely with him during this time. With his expertise in the strategic further development of digital products for TV and streaming companies, we will tap into new market potential and set the course for long-term success.”