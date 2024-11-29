Data: Size matters for TV set buyers

Data from Ultra HD 4K news says that Scandinavian television buyers are buying sets that are about 12” wider (corner to corner) than their British counterparts, and the gap is widening with the average screen diameter creeping up by about 1.3″ annually, while the viewing distance isn’t changing.

Paul Gray, senior research manager at Omdia added context that 80″+ TV shipments went from 1.3 million in 2020 to 4.9 million in 2023.

“Brand dilution as they went mainstream was inevitable. Most notably shipments in China went from 200k to 2.6 million, strongly favouring Chinese brands,” noted Grat.

Another source, Flatpanels HD, suggested that super-large TVs are “super hot” at the moment, although earlier in November it asked whether the 4K industry was already past its peak.

Data from Thierry Fautier, now working closely with the Ultra HDV Forum and a past senior executive at Harmonic, stated that the peak year for UHD channel launches was in 2018. He quotes the Forum’s UHD Service Tracker and says some of the UHD channels launched in the period to 2019 have already “phased out”.

However, Omdia data issued on November 28th, said that “large area OLED shipments are estimated to climb by 116.5 per cent YoY in 2024 [and] growth will be primarily driven by the booming IT OLED market.”

Reflecting on the findings from Omdia, Senior Research Manager Yoonsung Chung stated: “In 2025, OLED TV display shipments are forecast to remain slow with only a 1.4 per cent YoY growth. The limited customer base, intense competition from LCD TVs and ongoing financial losses are leading TV OLED display makers to be more conservative. Instead, these manufacturers are increasing monitor OLEDs which are produced in the same Gen 8.5 fabs used for OLED TVs.”