ITV, Formula E sign new broadcast deal

Formula E and ITV have announced a new free-to-air broadcast deal for the UK and Ireland, with all 16 E-Prix and Qualifying sessions for Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX

As the series’ new free-to-air home for the UK, the broadcaster will also host nine races live on ITV4, as well as an all-new highlights show after each race weekend.

All 16 races of the 2024/25 Formula E Season 11 calendar starting in São Paulo on December 7th – including qualifying – will be broadcast live on ITVX’s free-to-air streaming channel. The city destinations where the 22 drivers and their teams will go head-to-head also include Monaco, Miami, Tokyo, Berlin and London.

In addition, nine E-Prix including São Paulo, Miami, race two in Shanghai and the Jeddah, Monaco and Tokyo double-headers will be shown live to ITV4 viewers.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, commented: “We’re delighted to offer UK and Ireland fans even greater access to our incredible championship via our two fantastic media partners – TNT Sport and now ITV – giving them more ways to watch and taking them even closer to the sport. With our new post-race weekend highlights show on ITV, fans will be able to get bespoke content directly from the paddock helping educate, excite and entertain new and loyal fans alike. We can’t wait to bring our fans more track-side action and continue to grow the sport.”

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Sport, added: “This new deal brings Formula E fans some of the biggest races across Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are delighted to be the free-to-air partner and look forward to welcoming Formula E to ITV and ITVX.”