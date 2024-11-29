Mediapro delivers 2024 Karate World Cup

Mediapro has been responsible for the live production of the Karate World Cup – National Teams Championship organised by the Spanish Karate Federation and the World Karate Federation and held November 22nd-24th in Pamplona.

Throughout the three days of the championship, Mediapro BMS (Broadcast Media Services), the group division specialising in audiovisual production for events, managed the audiovisual production and signal relay for the event which brought together over 1,000 participants from 43 countries in the Navarra Arena.

Mediapro BMS dedicated a deployment of 30 staff and several innovations in technology in order to turn the competition into compelling TV. The deployment involved a mobile unit with 14 cameras – including special equipment such as a crane and one ultra slow-motion, two super slow-motion and two cinematic cameras – so that the action on the tatami could be followed from a range of angles.

Also among the services deployed by Mediapro BMS was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system allowing the referees and judges to review the most crucial points of the bouts. It also provided the broadcast signal relay to more than 10 operators so that martial arts fans could follow the sporting event in Spain (RTVE) and around the world: Australia (Fox Sports), Croatia (Sport TV), the Czech Republic (IFC Media), Slovakia (IFC Media), the Philippines (Solar Entertainment), France (Sport en France), Italy (Sky), Indonesia (Vidio), Italy (Sky TV), Kazakhstan (Sport Plus TV) and various countries in Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa through Panam Sports Channel and RTVM, respectively.

In addition to the Pamplona event, Mediapro has produced Premier League karate tournaments over the course of 2024 in Paris (France), Antalya (Türkiye), Cairo (Egypt) and Casablanca (Morocco), as well as the European Karate Championships held in Zadar (Croatia). In total, all this makes for 100 hours of live production.