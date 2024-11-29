Montenegro: RTCG launches free streaming platform

Montenegro’s public broadcaster, RTCG, has launched its free streaming platform, MNE Play, offering live and on-demand access to its TV and radio programming worldwide.

The platform offers a seven-day rewind function, classic series, films and documentaries. It also features advanced search, personalised content, multiple language options, and messaging.

MNE Play is initially available on web, mobile, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, and Android TV. Support for seven more platforms, including Hisense Vidaa and Roku, and Apple TV will be added soon.

MNE Play also includes content from other Montenegrin local broadcasters, organised into various categories, including news, documentaries, sports, science, education, and culture.

Currently in public testing, user feedback is encouraged to improve the service before its full launch.

RTCG partnered with More Screens to launch the OTT platform. Future development will focus on adding innovative features to keep MNE Play competitive.

Meanwhile, Montenegro’s Agency for Audiovisual Media Services (AMU) has ordered the immediate suspension of MNE Play, claiming that RTCG launched the platform without following required legal procedures.

The AMU initiated proceedings after discovering that RTCG had not conducted the mandatory 45-day public hearing or obtained necessary approvals from the competition authority. Despite the AMU’s order, MNE Play remained operational.

While the AMU supports innovation in public broadcasting, it insists on adherence to legal processes to ensure fairness and transparency for all market participants.

According to local daily Vijesti, RTCG has not yet responded to the AMU’s request or questions about its compliance with the law.