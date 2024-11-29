Telstra Broadcast Services appoints Clark as CEO

Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS), a division of Telstra, one of Australia’s largest telcos, has announced the appointment of Karen Clark as its Chief Executive Officer.

Clark brings more than 25 years of experience in the media, telco and technology industry, having served most recently as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at TBS. Clark has been pivotal in forming strong partnerships, most recently with BT Media & Broadcast.

“It is an honour and privilege to lead our exceptional TBS team at such an exciting time in the industry, and I am deeply passionate about the continued growth and success of the company,” said Clark. “The demand for high-performance media solutions continues to develop, and our focus remains on delivering innovative, fit-for-purpose managed services and solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Clark is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, particularly through her involvement with Rise, SVGW Women in Sports Production, and adjacent work with the SMPTE and IBC councils.

Under her leadership, Clark aims to advance TBS’s global agenda, launch market-ready 5G media solutions, sustain significant growth, and showcase TBS’s value through a steadfast commitment to customers.

Clark’s priorities include continuing the legacy of her predecessor, Andreas Eriksson, who led TBS to global success over the past five years. “The past few years have been remarkable, and I’m thrilled to build on the strong foundation we’ve established. We’ve taken risks, driven growth, built trust, and created bespoke solutions with our partners. I look forward to building on our achievements and setting up TBS for future success,” continued Clark.

TBS has a strong foundation that drives value for its customers and partners and continues to invest in core technology including fiber, satellite, 5G, cloud and IP-based solutions. With a strategy that leverages Telstra’s expansive telecommunications infrastructure and collaborations with global partners, TBS is uniquely positioned to continue supporting its customers with robust, secure, stable, and adaptable connectivity for the future of media delivery.