Bundesliga Konferenz moving to DAZN

Sky Deutschland has lost the broadcast rights to Bundesliga Konferenz – a flagship show which takes German football fans through all the Saturday 15:30 kickoffs.

From the 2025/26 season, Bundesliga Konferenz will move to DAZN. Sky Deutschland will, however, retain rights to broadcast individual Bundesliga matches during game weeks.

The news has been reported by German football magazine, Kicker, and the German Associated Press – who both say that DAZN has won the rights auction. An official announcement is expected on December 5th.

DAZN initially lost out to Sky in the April bidding after the DFL football association said that DAZN did not demonstrative proof of long term financial viability in time to have its bid accepted. DAZN disputed this and was consquently backed by the German court of arbitration. It was thus ruled that the auction had to be repeated. This time, DAZN’s higher bid for the top package has been accepted.