CIISA launches standards consultation

Industry welfare monitoring body the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) is launching its industry consultation of ‘The CIISA Standards’, a set of expectations that set out the minimum standards of behaviour expected across the UK’s creative industries to enable safe and inclusive working environments. This includes preventing and tackling of all forms of bullying and harassment, including bullying and harassment of a discriminatory nature.

The Standards will provide a framework for a single, unified vision of professional standards of behaviour within the creative industries. They aim to illustrate what a safe and inclusive working environment, which treats people with dignity, looks like, and are scalable to any size of organisation, production or project.

“We are delighted to be launching our industry consultation of the CIISA Standards today,” declared Niyi Akeju, CIISA’s Head of Standards Development. “We invite our industry colleagues to review this carefully considered piece of work which we’ve compiled this year through detailed and extensive collaboration with key bodies in the film, television, theatre and music sectors, including our wonderfully supportive Standards Advisory Committee. Our consultation period runs until 10am on Monday 27 January 2025 with the final Standards launched and published in February 2025. We’ll be hosting sector-specific webinars in early December where we’ll go through the Standards and answer questions.”

“We are extremely proud to be able to share the CIISA Standards with colleagues in the creative industry today and to get their input,” added Baroness Helena Kennedy, Chair, CIISA. “It is really important that any standards have the endorsement of those who work in the industry so it makes this an important moment in our operational activity.”

“Everyone in our creative industries deserves to feel safe and supported in the workplace and be treated with respect and dignity,” commented Sir Chris Bryant, Creative Industries Minister. “That is why CIISA’s standards of behaviour will be so important.”

“I am delighted that CIISA already has strong backing from industry, and I welcome this open consultation which will help to put a robust set of measures in place to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination and ensure our creative industries remain one of the best sectors in the world to work in.”

Following the outcome of the consultation, CIISA will use the Standards to benchmark how the creative industries are embedding safe and inclusive working environments against these expectations and will identify and produce industry-specific guidance based on them. This guidance will outline advice, support and good practice on how individuals, organisations, productions and projects can meet the expectations set by the Standards in practice, in a way that is tailored to the size and nature of their work.

The creative industries workforce will be able to report concerns to CIISA related to potential breaches of the Standards and, where appropriate, CIISA will support these individuals, organisations, productions or projects with appropriate advice and signposting to resources that will help them to ensure that their concerns are addressed. In due course, CIISA will look to introduce services aimed at resolving concerns where possible.

From the reports received, CIISA will begin to establish insights into the range of experiences across the creative industries. CIISA will then look at developing training and accreditation products to support professional development for individuals in the creative industries workforce in areas relevant to the Standards.