England Hockey internationals on Channel 4

England Hockey has confirmed a new partnership with Channel 4, unveiling the broadcaster as the Official Broadcast Partner for the FIH Hockey Pro League. This three-year deal, running until 2027, will make top-tier international hockey action free and accessible to audiences across the UK.

From this December 2024, Channel 4 will become the home of the FIH Hockey Pro League, offering coverage of all England men’s and women’s matches alongside top tier neutral match ups. Fans can tune in on Channel 4’s platforms, starting with the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

The FIH Hockey Pro League, features the world’s top nine men’s and women’s national teams and is a showcase of international hockey at its finest.

Each year, England hosts a leg of the league in London, and the 2024 edition is set to run from June 14th–22nd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. England will take on elite teams from the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Argentina and India in a series of matches.

Nick Pink, CEO at England Hockey, commented: “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for hockey in England. Channel 4’s reach and innovative approach to sports broadcasting make them the ideal partner to bring the FIH Hockey Pro League to life, allowing fans across the UK to experience the thrill of international hockey for free. We’re excited to work together to inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

Peter Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4, added: “We’re delighted to bring the FIH Hockey Pro League to Channel 4 audiences. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase one of the world’s most exciting sports to a wider UK audience. Our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality sports coverage means hockey fans and new viewers alike can enjoy the very best of international hockey for free. We look forward to seeing the drama unfold and supporting England’s teams as they compete on the global stage.”