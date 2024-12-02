Fasmer takes the helm at Telenor

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer has officially taken up the role as CEO of Telenor. Until recently, Fasmer has been CEO of Sparebank1 Sør-Norge, and she has spent the last few weeks meeting new colleagues in Telenor.

“Telenor has a strong footprint in both the Nordics and Asia. I will now use some time to listen, learn and understand our business, customers and people. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to get a head start in recent weeks. I have already met many talented people who are really passionate about Telenor’s success. I really look forward to officially joining the team,” commented Fasmer.

Fasmer takes over the reins from Sigve Brekke, who served as Telenor’s CEO for more than nine years. It has been known for some time that Brekke would step down by the end of 2024.

The new CEO appointment was first announced in May.

“Benedicte has already impressed us with leadership skills and visions for the future. She joins a Telenor that has delivered on strategy and created solid results in turbulent times. At the same time, we must continue to improve. Technology and digital services are developing faster than ever, and Telenor needs to be at the forefront of the field. On behalf of the board, I am therefore very pleased that Benedicte is in place and can start setting the course for the future,” said Jens Petter Olsen, Chairman of the Board in Telenor.

At Telenor, Fasmer will be the CEO for 11,000 employees in the Nordics and Asia. In total, Telenor has 211 million subscriptions in eight markets, including True in Thailand and CelcomDigi in Malaysia.

“Telenor, with over 170 years of history, stands as a cornerstone of society. Our services and infrastructure are integral to the communities we serve and our customers’ daily lives. We are committed to maintaining this trust and will continue to uphold Telenor’s strategic direction. I am also looking forward to explore the opportunities that technology represents for Telenor,” added Fasmer.