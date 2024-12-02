Paramount+ now on EE TV

EE has announced that the Paramount+ app is now available for EE TV Box Pro and EE TV Box Mini customers to access via the Apps rail on their device.

Paramount+ offers hit movies, exclusive originals and iconic series across all genres from Paramount’s iconic brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime.

In addition to the ‘Standard’ Paramount+ plan, customers can also sign up for the recently introduced ‘Basic (with ads)’ and ‘Premium’* subscription tiers through EE TV. The new plans give Paramount+ fans access to the service starting from £4.99 per month, while the ‘Premium’ plan offers enhanced video quality, such as 4K, and streaming on up to four devices at once.

Alistair Wilson, Partnerships Director at EE, commented: “It’s our ambition to provide EE TV customers with a truly extensive variety of the very best TV, film, and sport options – and the addition of Paramount+ adds a whole new catalogue of exciting content for our customers to stream. The blockbusters, new originals and hit shows offered by Paramount+ will be a welcome addition for customers and easily accessible for anyone with EE TV.”

Michael O’Donnell, Senior Director, Digital Business Development, UK, at Paramount, added: “As Paramount+ continues to grow in reach and popularity across the UK, EE TV joins the range of platforms through which fans of quality entertainment can access our rich content mix. We are delighted to partner with EE TV to further establish Paramount+ as one of the most widely distributed SVoD services in the UK & Ireland and look forward to building on the relationship.”