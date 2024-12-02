Samsung TV Plus adds 12 FAST channels from A+E

Samsung TV Plus – Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service – has launched a selection of US content from the library of A+E Media Group for viewers across the UK and European regions.

The 12 new channels feature many fan-favourite programmes from across the library of A+E Networks’ global brands, including A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime.

UK fans of home renovations can enjoy Flipping Nation and Tiny House Nation, which follow John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin as they travel across America to interact with families from diverse backgrounds while building innovative living spaces.

For science and technology fans in the UK and Netherlands, Modern Marvels tells the amazing stories of the doers, dreamers and sometime-schemers who create everyday items, technological advancements and man-made wonders.

Audiences in the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, can also watch a number of US reality classics such as Duck Dynasty, following the ups and downs of the wealthy Robertson family and their business of making products for duck hunters; Dog the Bounty Hunter, chronicling Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter; Ice Road Truckers, an insight into truckers who take their lives in their hands driving heavily loaded vehicles across frozen lakes to deliver supplies to remote locations in Canada and Alaska; and Ax Men, the logging crews trying to make a living and facing dangers as they work in the second-growth forests of several states across the US (only available in UK and Netherlands).

For thrill-seekers, I survived presents chilling first-person accounts from people who overcame life-or-death situations; Hoarders follows compulsive hoarders who confront the clutter they have collected in their respective houses and talk about what led them to hoard; and Intervention, which sheds light on the lives of people suffering from different types of addiction (all available only in the UK).

Admirers of the natural world can enjoy the Evolution Earth channel, available in the UK and Netherlands, showing back-to-back, breathtaking episodes of the natural history show.

And finally, the new Lifetime Movies channel brings feel-good cinema to UK viewers just in time for Christmas family viewing.

Jennifer Batty, Director of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus and The Art Store, commented: “Our partnership with A+E Media Group enriches Samsung TV Plus, delivering top-quality content to our audiences in the UK and across Europe. The festive season is a key moment for advertisers, with families gathering to enjoy more shared viewing than at any other time year. By joining these celebrations, advertisers can reach highly-engaged, receptive audiences, making this season a powerful opportunity for brand visibility and recall.”

Mark Garner, EVP, Global FAST at A+E Networks. added: “Expanding our reach to new viewers, while offering longtime fans additional ways to watch their favourite A+E series, helps us create even deeper connections with diverse audiences across regions.”