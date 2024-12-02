WISI’s insolvency proceedings terminated

WISI Communications, the German communications tech provider, has announced that, on November 27th, the Pforzheim District Court decided to terminate the insolvency proceedings against the assets of the company.

The decision came into effect at midnight on November 30th, following the legally binding confirmation of the insolvency plan. WISI said it initiated the insolvency proceedings in order to facilitate a sustainable restructuring of the company.

A company statement said: “Thanks to the trusting cooperation with our insolvency administrators, Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, and the tireless efforts and commitment of our employees, we have been able to successfully navigate this challenging period. This significant development marks a new chapter for our company and reinforces our confidence in our brand, our products and the people who contribute to WISI on a daily basis. We would like to express our gratitude to our employees, customers and suppliers for their continued trust and loyalty over the past few months. Their support has been pivotal in enabling us to take the necessary steps to stabilise and realign our business activities.”

“Upon conclusion of the insolvency proceedings, our company will emerge from this challenging period stronger and more competitive than before. We are confident that we can further consolidate our position as a leading provider of communication solutions. To achieve this goal, we have already developed a comprehensive range of innovative products and solutions and have successfully started to market them. We are excited to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we invite our stakeholders to join us on this new path. By working together, we can ensure that WISI’s long history of success continues.,” added the statement.