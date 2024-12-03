DIGI launches pay-TV service in Spain

Romanian telco operator DIGI has launched its pay-TV service in Spain offering over 100 TV channels for €7 a month. Combined fibre optic broadband and pay-TV will cost €17 a month, or current FTTH subscribers can just pay an additional €7 for the TV service.

DIGI TV will offer cinema, TV series, sports, documentariesm music and news content throughout its channel lineup, which includes Star Channel, AXN, AMC, Eurosport, Real Madrid TV, Discovery Channel, Warner TV, Comedy Channel, Nickelodeon, CNN International, National Geographic and MTV among others.

DIGI TV will initially be available in some parts of Spain with plans to extend the service to the whole country “as soon as possible”.

The TV service can be taken through DIGI’s website, its physical sale points and via telephone. Subscribers will be able to download the app on DIGI TV by installing the app on Smart TVs (Android, Samsung or LG), smartphones, tablets and other devices (both iOS and Android). Last 7 days catch-up will also be available, along with live pause/rewind, simultaneous viewing on two devices and parental control settings.