Forecast: Programming spend revives in 2025

Programming spend is projected to rebound in 2025 forecasts Omdia, reaching $206 billion (€195.7bn) after a challenging 2024, representing a 5.3 per cent global growth. North America is set to lead this resurgence with a 6.7 per cent increase, signaling a shift toward renewed investment and a focus on profitability.

Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia, speaking at the Content London conference, unveiled the latest trends driving the recovery of the global media and entertainment market.

During her presentation, Rua Aguete highlighted the transformative role of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms and consumer electronics companies such as Samsung, LG, and Roku, which are creating exciting new opportunities for content producers. “As platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Samsung TV Plus scale globally, they are now actively pursuing original content, signaling a pivotal moment for content creators to form partnerships with these emerging players,” she noted.

FAST platforms have rapidly expanded their footprint, with services like Samsung TV Plus claiming over 200 million monthly active users, Roku reaching 140 million, and Pluto TV at 80 million. These services are no longer limited to repackaging library content into themed linear channels; they are now exploring original or exclusive productions, offering immense potential for content creators.

Rua Aguete emphasised that partnerships with hardware companies like Samsung and LG are also opening doors for fresh collaborations, as these companies launch exclusive FAST channels and explore ways to stand out in the competitive media ecosystem.

“These developments mark a turning point,” Rua Aguete explained. “For content producers, partnerships with hardware companies and FAST platforms represent a growing market for original productions. While these platforms are unlikely to shoulder the entire financial burden, co-productions with established studios and strategic distribution deals across multiple channels can minimize risks while maximising reach.”

According to Omdia’s latest consumer research, original and exclusive content remains a top driver for consumers subscribing to video services—and this trend extends to free platforms. For example, Amazon partnered with Samsung TV Plus to release The Rings of Power ahead of its second season on Prime Video, and LG launched exclusive FAST channels in the US and Europe, signaling their commitment to unique offerings.

Omdia’s presentation underscored the significant opportunities emerging for content creators in an evolving landscape where hardware companies and FAST services are reshaping traditional distribution models. By embracing these partnerships, Omdia believes that producers can tap into new revenue streams and audiences, ensuring long-term growth in a rapidly changing industry.