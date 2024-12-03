Freely adds 4 new content partners

Everyone TV – the organisation leading the evolution of free TV in the UK – has struck deals with AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK), PBS America, GB News and QVC who will all bring their content offerings to the Freely streaming platform.

The new partnerships will strengthen Freely’s content offering over Wi-Fi, bringing the total line-up to over 40 streamed live channels seamlessly integrated with 74,000 hours of VoD content from eleven different players.

Freely, available on next-generation smart TVs, is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. For the first time, audiences can stream live TV channels alongside on demand content for free via their smart TVs, removing the need for a dish or aerial. Featuring innovations for free TV, viewers can switch seamlessly between live and on demand content from the UK’s leading broadcasters and now other free-to-air broadcasters, including AMCNI UK, PBS, GB News and QVC, alongside UKTV announced earlier in 2024.

AMCNI UK, which owns and operates a portfolio of entertainment channels under a joint venture with Paramount Global, will bring live streams of its genre-themed free-to-air channels to Freely, including the nostalgic, action-packed Legend and the expert-led, investigative True Crime, alongside its free on demand app, Watch Free UK.

PBS America will offer the best of America’s public broadcasting service with a factual schedule across its on demand app and live channel. The network includes the work of filmmaker Ken Burns and current affairs from the Frontline strand. In addition the channel acquires public service history programming from around the world.

Video commerce specialist QVC will bring two of its UK television shopping channels to Freely, as well as on demand player QVC+. Alongside the primary QVC channel, providing 16 live hours of retail programming per day, Freely viewers will also have access to QVC2 which runs shows dedicated to Style, Garden and Beauty. Meanwhile, GB News will provide news and opinion via its live TV channel, over Wi-Fi.

“These new collaborations mark a significant milestone as Freely continues to redefine the streaming experience, offering something for everyone, with content across a variety of genres,” commented Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV. “From groundbreaking storytelling to rich historical programming and an engaging shopping experience, we are excited to offer an increasingly competitive free viewing experience with these new channels and on demand players. We look forward to continued collaboration across the industry, bringing even more entertaining and engaging content to Freely.”

“We’ve watched the trends of people moving over to connected TV over Wi-Fi and wanted to be a part of that,” said Tanya Gugenheim, SVP Business Development, AMC Networks International. “We have a free-to-air portfolio and want to be everywhere with the public service channels of the UK.”

The new content partners join UKTV and public service broadcasters BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV and S4C on the platform, with more smart TV, OS providers and content partners still to be announced.

All newly-announced channels and on demand content will be available on Freely in early 2025.

Freely is available on Amazon Fire TVs, Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Sharp, TCL and Panasonic 2024 4K smart TVs. Freely TVs are available in stores across the UK and online at all major retailers.