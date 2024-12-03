Iannucci launches Touchscreen prodco

Armando Iannucci has launched his production company Touchscreen, and announced a UK development partnership with BBC Studis.

The agreement will see BBC Studios and Touchscreen work together to develop and co-produce “innovative, daring and world-class” scripted programming for the UK and international markets, distributed by BBC Studios.

Ianucci, a writer, director and producer, is know for such shows as The Thick of It and I’m Alan Partridge, movies such as In the Loop and The Personal History of David Copperfield, as well as HBO titles including Veep and Avenue 5. Working alongside Iannucci at Touchscreen will be his long-standing collaborator and producer Kevin Loader, joined by development producer Charlotte Draper.

Iannucci commented: “Touchscreen is focused on making projects that reflect, confront or celebrate the world we live in. I’ll be continuing my relationship with HBO, and now with Touchscreen I have the opportunity to nurture new creative and production talent and ideas. I’m so glad that I’ll be partnering with BBC Studios to do this, especially as the BBC is where I learnt my craft. The aim of Touchscreen, with the support of BBC Studios, is to give others the same opportunity to find their voice and reach their audience, and for us together to make shows that are daring, that get people talking and which encourage us all to look at our world afresh.”

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted at BBC Studios, added: “I’m delighted that BBC Studios is going to be in partnership with Armando and Touchscreen. Developing new British talent is critical for the future of our creative industry and I’m excited to see what talent and new storytelling we can build together.”