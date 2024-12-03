New EU space boss explains strategy

The European Commission’s new head of its Defence & Space (DG DEFIX) portfolio has started work. Andrius Kubilius, the former prime minister of Lithuania, assumed office on December 1st. He will work under Ursula von der Leyen who is the continuing president of the Commission.

Commissioner Kubilius held a staff meeting on Dec 1 and outlined his 5-year programme saying that his first 100 days would result in a comprehensive schedule. He replaced Thierry Breton who resigned in September.

Kubilius said his priorities would be:

· fostering an innovative defence & space industry

· creating a true Single Market for defence products

· introducing EU Space Law proposal

His portfolio has changed in that it combines defence and space (the previous arrangement saw space-related activities handled by the Internal commissioner).

His challenges included claims for more cash and a fragmented regulatory landscape.

On the upside he has praised the existing flagship programmes, which include the Copernicus Earth observation strategy, its Galileo positioning and navigation system and the new IRIS2 highly secure broadband scheme.

In previous comments he has said that extra funding is essential, noting: “We are spending two billion [euros] per year, which is really a very small amount. I see a challenge that, in the next multiannual financial framework. We need to have larger numbers. I cannot predict what.”

However, his appointment saw André Lange, coordinator of the influential Comité Denis Diderot, write to him saying: “Dear Mr Kubilius, as Commissioner in charge of Space, you should ask France and Luxembourg to obtain from their satellite operators that they implement fully the EU sanctions against Russian TV channels and media companies : EutelsatGroup is still providing 195 frequencies to companies sanctioned under 269/2014 with channels targeting not only Russia but the annexed territories of Ukraine. SES Satellites is still broadcasting RT News in India.”