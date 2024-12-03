Rakuten TV launches first Sustainability Report

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has releasd its first Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, diversity, inclusion, and good governance. As the streaming industry faces increasing scrutiny over its environmental and social impact, Rakuten TV says it is taking new steps towards a more sustainable future.

The report, which covers the company’s sustainability efforts throughout the past year, highlights several key achievements across governance, social impact, and environmental performance according to GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards, including a significant reduction of 69.4 per cent in CO2 emissions toward 2022. This milestone is a reflection of Rakuten TV’s long-term vision to minimise its carbon footprint, with future plans to set Science Based validated targets for scope 1,2 and 3.

Further Key Findings from Rakuten TV’s Sustainability Report:

Future Sustainability Goals : Rakuten TV is working on decarbonisation plan with SBTi goals and will continue to reduce its environmental impact across all areas of operations, including content production and distribution.

Diversity and Inclusion : With 23 nationalities, an equality plan and concrete measures and efforts for making the company team and brand more inclusive, RTV is fostering DEI processes across recruitment, promotion, training, and business at large.

Originals : Rakuten TV Originals, distributed for free, focus on stories that promote topics such as gender equality, mental health, and inspiring profiles of people who have made a difference in highly stigmatised areas.

The company also used its platform for producing social impact through the campaign ‘AVOD for impact’, where Rakuten TV has donated part of its advertising inventory to selected NGOs in line with its goals.

LEED Platinum certification : Rakuten TV’s new headquarters in Barcelona are certified LEED Platinum building, showcasing the company’s dedication to environmentally responsible construction and employee’s health and wellbeing.

Governance : Development of a holistic third-party management process, achievement of Certification 27001 – known as the leading standard for information security management, and enhancement of whistleblowing channel are the main governance milestones of 2024, alongside with the bold set of policies meeting the company compliance.

“We’re proud of the steps we’ve taken in reducing our carbon footprint and fostering greater diversity and inclusivity within the company,” said Cédric Dufour, CEO of Rakuten TV. “While our primary goal is to entertain people, we believe this should be achieved through responsibly made content that reflects the diversity of our world and encourages sustainable positive change.”

Fabiana Cumia (pictured), ESG and PR Director at Rakuten TV, added: “As one of Europe’s leading streaming platforms, we believe it is essential for creators and distributors of entertainment to represent reality in a complete, inclusive and accurate way, while minimizing their impact on the environment and promoting a culture of sustainability. Although there is still much to do, we are committed to advancing values that align with our vision and mission to provide quality and sustainable entertainment.”

