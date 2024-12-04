Amagi acquires Argoid AI

Amagi, a player in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced the acquisition of Argoid AI, an AI company specialising in recommendation engines and programming automation for OTT platforms.

Argoid AI has developed innovative AI products that enhance content recommendations and enable real-time programming decisions. Its solutions increase viewer engagement and optimise channel operations for customers in the streaming media space. By integrating Argoid AI’s advanced algorithms into Amagi’s existing platform, this acquisition will boost the functionality of Amagi’s product suite, particularly the Amagi NOW and Amagi CLOUDPORT offerings — enabling media companies to make faster and more personalised content scheduling decisions at scale.

“Amagi has been investing in AI/ML over the last couple of years. We strongly believe in AI/ML’s pivotal role in transforming the media and entertainment industry, creating efficiencies, enhancing monetisation, and providing an engaging viewer experience,” said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi. “With this acquisition, Amagi will integrate Argoid’s AI components into its award-winning cloud solutions, significantly enhancing value for our customers. The combined tech expertise of both companies will address key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming.”

Argoid’s founders Gokul Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E will join the Amagi team, contributing to the future roadmap and further integrating AI into Amagi’s offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amagi, a true leader in media technology,” added Muralidharan. “This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions, delivering even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionise how content is programmed and distributed in the digital era.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.