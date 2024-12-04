DAZN to stream FIFA Club World Cup 2025 globally

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The agreement, worth a reported €1 billion, will see all 63 matches at the tournament, which involves 32 of the best clubs worldwide, live-streamed, free to view on DAZN worldwide, with the possibility of sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

FIFA Preseident,Gianni Infantino, commented: “I am delighted to announce that FIFA, in partnership with DAZN and FIFA+, will bring the best of club football for free to everywhere in the world, meaning that every single football fan across the globe can watch the best players from the 32 best clubs compete in the new FIFA Club World Cup to be the first official FIFA Club World Champions. The new FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, inclusive tournament that will be the pinnacle of global club football, capturing the imagination of players and fans across the world. Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever – and FOR FREE. Football Unites the World.”

DAZN Chief Executive Officer, Shay Segev, added:“This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere. We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football. DAZN is the only sports streaming platform that has a truly global reach, with world-leading technology and a single-minded focus to deliver the very best digital experience for all sports fans. We’re committed to ensuring that every fan can watch every moment of the thrilling action from this new prime club tournament.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off on June 15th 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and will bring together the 32 leading club sides from all over the world – among them Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid – for matches to be played in 12 venues across the US over a 29-day period, culminating with the final at MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey on July 13th.

The partnership begins with the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which DAZN will broadcast live from Miami on December 5th.

The agreement to hold the exclusive global broadcast rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 marks the start of a broader partnership between DAZN and FIFA. This includes integrating FIFA+, FIFA’s library of iconic football moments and full-match replays, as well as live fixtures, into the DAZN platform.