Gracenote appoints Michels as Chief Product Officer

Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, has announced the appointment of Bill Michels as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Michels is responsible for leading Gracenote’s global Product team as the company looks to grow its suite of video, sports and music products and accelerate key market expansion initiatives.

“As Gracenote redefines the role of metadata in an AI world, it was important to bring in someone like Bill Michels who has successfully built data businesses and platforms powered by machine learning,” said Jared Grusd, CEO at Gracenote. “Bill joins at a very exciting time for Gracenote and his adjacent experience will help the company think more horizontally and accelerate our growth initiatives.”

Michels brings two decades of product management, engineering and data partnership expertise across CTV, ad tech and search to Gracenote, as well as experience operationalising and scaling products globally. He has held senior leadership roles at companies including Moloco, The Trade Desk, Foursquare/Factual and Yahoo.

“As someone who is passionate about data, the chance to create products powered by Gracenote’s unparalleled dataset—the industry’s most comprehensive and enriched—is truly exciting,” added Michels Michels. “I’m thrilled to join such a talented team and eager to bring my experience to the table as we drive Gracenote’s next evolution of growth.”