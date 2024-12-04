Jadoo TV hit with $24.9m judgment, closure

The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) has confirmed that a long-running lawsuit brought by IBCAP member DISH Network against Jadoo TV and its US-based CEO, Sajid Sohail, has resulted in a final judgment of $24,969,911 (€23.7m) and a permanent injunction against Jadoo TV, and Sohail individually. Jadoo TV also agreed to permanently cease all operations worldwide by December 22nd.

Earlier in the case, the court granted summary judgment on all claims against Jadoo TV and Sohail, finding them liable for direct, contributory and vicarious copyright infringement. In that ruling, the court determined that Sohail was personally liable as the “guiding spirit” behind the infringement of IBCAP member works.

The announcement follows years of protracted litigation dating back to November 2018, when DISH Network initially filed the case. The final judgment entered against Jadoo TV and Sohail is unique in that it not only recognises significant statutory damages for registered works ($14,550,000), but also a significant monetary award for unregistered works ($10,419,911). Notably, as part of a separate settlement agreement, Jadoo TV and Sohail agreed to transfer all Jadoo TV customer lists to DISH, transfer all Jadoo TV trademarks and domain names to DISH, and pay DISH $1,500,000 by February 20th 2025.

“This final judgment and settlement marks the culmination of a six-year legal battle against one of the most popular South Asian services offering pirated content, Jadoo TV, and its CEO, who was found personally liable for the damages caused by his and his company’s copyright infringement,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Today’s announcement sends a strong message that the end of the road for a pirate IPTV service is a significant monetary payment and loss of your entire business.”

At the time of the lawsuit’s filing in 2018, Jadoo TV was one of the most popular providers of pirated South Asian content to global audiences. Jadoo TV distributed its service through ‘Jadoo’ set-top boxes and its mobile application. The Jadoo set-top boxes were widely available online and in retail stores throughout South Asian communities worldwide, including the US and Canada.

The case was coordinated by IBCAP after DISH and IBCAP sent numerous notices of copyright infringement. The lawsuit included claims for direct, contributory and vicarious infringement against Jadoo TV and Sohail for airing certain IBCAP member content to which it did not have rights. Evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP lab. Prosecution of the case and settlement negotiations were executed by DISH’s outside litigation counsel, Hagan Noll & Boyle.