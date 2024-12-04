RTÉ chooses Dalet for content ecosystem

Dalet, a technology and service provider for media-rich organisations, has announced that Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), the national public-service media company in Ireland, has chosen Dalet to develop and implement a content management ecosystem.

RTÉ’s CTO and Director of Operations, Richard Waghorn, commented: “This partnership with Dalet represents a significant step in the transformation of RTÉ into a modern media organisation. A key element in that transformation is the development of solutions that enable us to deliver our programming and content, including a vast amount of archive material, to our audiences more easily and more effectively. Dalet’s content management ecosystem will ensure we can do that. With Ireland’s rich history, RTÉ’s archives contain a wealth of unique Irish content that will now be more readily accessible to better utilise and share. This demonstrates our leadership’s commitment to continue building RTÉ into a world-class media organisation.”

The new content management ecosystem, named’One Media Share, will integrate approximately 1.3 million hours of content from 19 siloed content storage and archive systems, including in-production content, nearline stored digital content, and deep archive content stored on tape. Dalet’s platform will standardise metadata, ensuring that all content is fully accessible and searchable. This integration will maximise the ROI for RTÉ’s existing investments by enhancing production and delivery workflows.

“Dalet has extensive experience bringing together massive disparate storage pools and archives for broadcasters around the world,” added Enrique Lafuente, VP of Sales EMEA, Dalet. “We’re proud to partner with RTÉ as it enhances its content management, user experience, and to enable new opportunities through our agile solution.”

Dalet will provide a scalable, flexible, and collaborative media asset management and workflow orchestration platform that will serve as the foundation to manage RTÉ archival workflows as well as production workflows connected to its content, such as video editing. In addition, Dalet will provide a high-density ingest and playout solution that will manage content capture, ensuring that metadata is meticulously captured.