Samsung developing 500 Hz TV

South Korean press reports say that the nation’s giant technology company, Samsung Display, is in the final stages of developing a 500 Hz OLED panel, and could be on show at the CES technology show in January 2025. This very high refresh rate of images would aid production of monitors and would be ideal for ever-demanding gamers.

The current version is just 27” in size, but the 500 Hz refresh rate tops local rival LG Display’s 480 Hz gaming model which was unveiled in August.

ET News says Samsung Display is currently in discussions with major monitor manufacturers for commercialisation, with plans to launch products incorporating the new panel in the first half of 2025. The panel is expected to be primarily utilised in gaming monitors, where high refresh rates are particularly valued.

Resolution is said to be 1440 Progressive (and thus an improvement over 1080p) but will require a commensurately powerful suite of processing aids.