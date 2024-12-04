Sky launches Essential TV bundle

Sky has announced its new entry-level TV pack, Essential TV, which offers content from Sky, Netflix and discovery+, for £15 a month.

Sky Essential TV, as well as the existing Sky Ultimate TV pack, are both available through Sky Stream and Sky Glass. The new Essential TV package includes Sky Atlantic, Netflix Standard with Ads and discovery+, as well as 100 free to air channels.

Sky Ultimate TV (priced at £22 a month) includes everything in Sky Essential TV, plus more channels such as Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Showcase and Sky Witness, as well as premium channels including U&alibi, Comedy Central, U&GOLD and National Geographic.

Ben Case, Managing Director Sky TV, commented: “We’re excited to share our world-class TV experience with even more people, at an everyday low price with Sky Essential TV. Our new TV pack makes it easier than ever to get the biggest and best shows from Sky, Netflix and discovery+ all in one place, just in time for the Christmas TV season.”

Sky Essential TV is available for new customers for £15 a month (24-month contract), or £18 a month (31-day rolling contract). Sky Ultimate TV is available for new customers for £22 a month (24-month contract), or £25 a month (31-day rolling contract).