StackAdapt collaborates with Channel 4

StackAdapt, a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform, has announced a collaboration with Channel 4 to open up broadcast advertising inventory for StackAdapt clients in the UK for the first time, making it one of the few programmatic partners to offer access to Channel 4’s programmatic TV inventory.

“Our clients can now tap into broadcast video on demand (BVoD) services and transact some of their broadcast budgets programmatically, working with one of the best-performing streamers this year,” commented Ed Mullins, Director of Inventory and Partnerships at StackAdapt. ‘We’re pleased to be one of the few platforms that offer this opportunity in the UK.'”

Fatima Dowlet, Head of Streaming & Social Propositions, Channel 4 Sales, added: “Today’s news is another step in Channel 4 Sales’ effort to create the best advertising experience in the market, building on the unique ability of broadcaster VoD services to captivate and retain desirable audiences.”